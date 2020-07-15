Tales of Crestoria is not yet released but it can already be downloaded for free on iPhone and Android

Share it:

Tales of Crestoria has entered the final stages of development and Bandai Namco is putting the finishing touches to the game in view of the generically expected launch "in the next future"as announced by the publisher. So far, nothing strange, except that the app is actually already available for download.

As confirmed by the developers, Tales of Crestoria can already be downloaded for free from the App Store and Google Playhowever, when launching the app, a message will warn that the servers are under maintenance and therefore the game cannot be started. It is a choice made to allow everyone to download the app right away and start playing once the infrastructure is online, even if precise dates have not been provided at the moment.

Bandai Namco expects to be able to launch Tales of Crestoria in the coming weeks, remember that recently the company has also postponed the release of Tales of Arise, the game is not yet ready and it will not presumably be before 2021, the team needs more time to finish some aspects of the project and deliver a title to the community that can meet the highest expectations.