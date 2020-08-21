Tales of Arise Ranked in Australia and Brazil: Release Date Clue?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Announced at the Microsoft E3 2018 Conference, Tales of Arise is the new chapter of the popular Bandai Namco series, ready to take on the heavy legacy of titles such as Tales of Xillia or Tales of Berseria.

At the presentation, the JRPG was listed as coming in 2020. Recently, however, Tales of Arise was postponed to date to be decided. No further information was subsequently disclosed about the game. Both the date and the launch window therefore remain a mystery alone Bandai Namco may reveal in the near future.

In the meantime, however, an interesting report arrives. Tales of Arise was in fact subjected to the procedure of classification and attribution of the rating in two countries. On Wednesday 19 August, in Brazil and in Australia, the bodies in charge were able to insert the JRPG in their databases. In general, this action precedes the arrival of production on the market by a relatively short time: that the exit date of Tales of Arise is closer than expected?

With optimism, one could hypothesize a launch of the joy during the first months of 2021, but, of course, we just have to wait for Bandai Namco to find out what the fate of the protagonists of Tales of Arise will be.