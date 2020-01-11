Tales of Arise evaluated in Korea, is the release date approaching?

Share it:

In the past few hours Tales of Arise by Bandai Namco has been evaluated by the Korean classification body: the description does not report new details about the game but the beginning of the evaluation process would suggest a launch not too far in time.

Tales of Arise is the most recent episode of the series, the publisher showed a demo at the Tokyo Game Show last September but since then the game has disappeared from the spotlight, waiting for the launch that should take place during 2020. The title also appears in the lineup for the Taipei Game Show in February, another clue that would suggest a rather advanced development and the forthcoming start of the communication campaign pending official publication.

The new Tales of is expected on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, no mention of any versions for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, in all probability it will be one of the latest games "Old Gen"by Bandai Namco before moving entirely (or almost) the focus on the new generation platforms arriving at the end of the year.