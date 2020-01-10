Share it:

Since last TGS 2019, we have barely had new news of Tales of Arise, the next game of the JRPG franchise of Bandai Namco. Now, a leak could have revealed something very important: that we could soon know the release date of the title, which could be much closer than we thought. Remember that this new delivery will arrive on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

To be more specific, Tales of Arise has recently been classified in Korea. Thus, the classification for PC, PS4 and Xbox One, which has been discovered by Gematsu, has appeared today on the website of the Classification and Game Administration Committee of the Asian country.

In addition, although the rating does not reveal new details about the title in question or its playability, it does imply that Tales of Arise could arrive very soon. To be exact, in the first half of this 2020. Therefore, it is not at all disposable for Bandai Namco to pronounce very soon regarding the launch date.

In fact, the new information is likely to arrive at the next Taipei Game Show. That is, the event to be held in Japan on February 9, 2020 and in which, most likely, we will also see something of Elden Ring, the new from From Software.

As for Tales of Arise, the little we know so far tells us about a delivery that will come with updated combat, classic mechanics of the saga and an open world deeper than ever in the saga.

