         'Tales from the Loop' trailer: Amazon sets release date for this quirky science fiction series

March 4, 2020
Maria Rivera
Next April 3, his new science fiction series will come to Amazon Prime Video: 'Tales from the Loop', created and written by Nathaniel Halpern, one of the usual scriptwriters of' Legion '. A drama that we can already see his first trailer.

And watch out because the project has Matt Reeves ('The Batman') as executive producer and will feature in the cast with Rebecca Hall, Paul Schneider, Daniel Zolghadri, Duncan Joiner and Jonathan Pryce.


'Tales from the Loop' is based in the works of the Swedish artist Simon Stålenhag, who also serves as executive producer and signs the posters of the film. Throughout their eight episodes they will tell us various stories and experiences of people living in the city built on "The Loop".

And what is this Loop? because a machine created to unlock the mysteries of the universe that manages to do things impossible until now. The trailer already shows us that we will face something more emotional and emotional about the impact that these "miracles" have on the lives of the protagonists.

What do you want me to say, because the little I could see in the trailer I liked. In addition, a bit of that interior search plane is recognized in a science fiction series that had 'Legion' and other proposals ('The OA' comes to mind right now).

The Simon Stålenhag posters for 'Tales from the Loop'

