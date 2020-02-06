Tales from the Borderlands 2 and Poker Night 3 would be currently in development

Share it:

An insider with a considerable reputation regarding Telltale Games developments ensures that the reborn studio is working on continuations for two of its most celebrated licenses. On the one hand we would be talking about Tales from the Borderlands 2 and on the other of a new Poker Night.

Previously this user had uncovered the existence of Batman Shadows Edition and The Wolf Among Us 2, so he now returns to the load on Reddit with new leaks about the study.

According to this new information Gearbox and Telltale would be currently negotiating to have the first season back in stores. He also mentions that the announcement of the sequel would still be years away and that it would be the next great game of the studio.

In the case of the new Poker Night it is said that it will not be called Poker Night 3 and that it will be developed only by Telltale, unlike Tales from the Borderlands 2 where the AdHoc team will help with the production.

It is also mentioned that the development of The Wolf Among Us 2 is temporarily frozen because they already have all the mechanics and much of the finished desasapland. While they wait for AdHoc to have the story ready they would be moving forward in the development of the new Poker Night.

If these rumors are true The Wolf Among Us 2 will be released in 2020 and the new Poker Night in 2021, having to wait much longer for the aforementioned Tales from the Borderlands 2.

About the new Poker Night it is mentioned that playing we will receive objects for Borderlands 3 and Fortnite, also that the protagonists will be Bigby Wolf, Rhys and Fiona, Bruce Wayne and Lee Everett.

Now we wait impatiently to know if this information is confirmed and Telltale Games returns to two of his funniest works.