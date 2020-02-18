Talavera: "Atlético has been able to compete against the best"

How is Atlético?

"Atletico arrives with doubts. After coming from Arabia the results have not been good. The team has been practically evicted from the fight for the title and clings to get into the Champions League and to victory before him Liverpool. But it is true that in the last two games he has competed well against Granada and Valencia. That has given the team confidence although it continues to weaken the lack of strength to the ball and the lack of goal at certain times. "

What team will Simeone put on?

The proper name is that of Diego Costa. More than 90 days after its operation it seems that it is well and apart from the football game it will be a mood support to the group. It will be very good for Atlético. I don't think it's from the game. We will see if it enters Gimenez, let's see who plays from the left back and if Morata enters we will see if he falls Vitolo or Correa. More or less we will have the eleven clear, with a center of the populated field, but from there we will see the tweaks of Simeone to surprise Liverpool.

What options do rojiblancos have?

The favorite in the tie is Liverpool but I see options for Atlético. It's a block competitive and against the best he has been able to compete in the League and in Europe. That shows that it will surely be competitive. There are the incontestable numbers of the team of Klopp, but when he has left Atlético for dead he has given his best version and I think he will do it again.

What will be the keys?

There are going to be two keys in this tie that really is one: everything will depend on the forcefulness in the areas. Atlético must be able to defend the stationary ball plays and then be very effective up. It will not be an eliminator of many occasions of Atlético, which must be a team capable of materializing the occasions it has. Watch out for those stopped ball moves that have cost so many points this season.

Does Simeone depend on this tie?

The figure of Simeone It is incontestable because it has won with results and going around the club. Its continuity does not depend on what happens to Liverpool, although if it falls it will be a more uncomfortable end of the season with the only mission of putting the team in the Champions League. Simeone has earned himself leave when he sees fit. The important thing is that this tie will not decide the future of Simeone as coach of Atlético de Madrid.