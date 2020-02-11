Takeshi Obata, the Death Note designer, turns 51 today

Share it:

There are some authors who, for better or for worse, are destined to be remembered for a long time, above all thanks to the precious support given to Japanese publishing. Takeshi Obata, the designer of death Note, is certainly part of the symbols of the current comic book world, thanks to an enviable talent and fame.

The new self-concluding chapter of Death Note has manifested a wave of appreciation from the not indifferent community, revitalizing a very expensive and loved franchise all over the world. Collaboration with the talented writer Tsugumi Ohba, in fact, gave way to one of the best duo of Japanese publishing, thus allowing the birth of some titles of imposing fame, such as the aforementioned Death Note and Bakuman.

Currently, Ohba and Obata are struggling with Platinum End, a monthly series focused on a competition to establish the "new God". Manga which, given the latest events, could end with volume 13, as most of the mysteries of the work have already been revealed. Either way, a person's perseverance is commendable talented artist like Obata who made his artistic trait an icon of Japanese comics. Therefore, we can only wish our best wishes to sensei, in the hope that he will continue to make interesting and visually stunning series.

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of Takeshi Obata? Tell us your opinion about the author with a comment below.