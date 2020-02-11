Taken advantage and debtor! They put Belinda on the blacklist of those who don't pay (VIDEO)

Share it:

In 2011 Belinda was accused of delinquent by the director and producer Julio Carlos Ramoswho explained that He never finished paying for the services he performed for his videos.

Nevertheless, Gossip No Like revealed that it is not the only problem the singer has had due to debts, since The music industry has it blacklisted by debtors.

Several producers, musicians and more employees of the guild formed a group of Facebook, in which they reveal that companies do not pay or take time to do so.

Within the community a blacklist was put together, so that the members were aware and did not give away their work.

Surprisingly, Belinda It was the third name to emerge on the list, although it was clarified that his position has nothing to do with whether he owes more or the time it takes to pay.

However, it is not the only mention of the singer in the group Producing houses that do not pay or take time to pay. In 2012, Rafael Rivera Goyenechea He said he owed him money for two years.

According to their post, I work with Belinda in the realization of two video clips, however, she never finished paying them. For that reason, rHe recommended that his colleagues always charge him in advance.

Also, this year someone else in the group recommended that the members never listen to the singer if she decides to “blow the wave”, since he just wants to take advantage.

(Video posted on YouTube on December 12, 2019 by Elisa Berinstain)

