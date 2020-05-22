Take-Two will debut 93 games in the next five years

Share it:

The next five years are going to be very busy for Take-Two Interactive, the company that owns studios like Rockstar Games and those who claim to have 93 video games to publish in the next five years developed by its many teams.

At the last meeting with investors to discuss the financial results for the fourth quarter of 2020, the company talked a bit about having “the most powerful catalog in our history the same time, the company assured that the current fiscal year, which ends in March 2021, will be somewhat sparse when it comes to new video games. Despite this, they plan a massive wave of releases from the fiscal year of 2022.

Analyst Daniel Ahmad assures that of the 93 projects mentioned there are 63 powerful games, 17 somewhat different projects, and 12 more arcade or casual titles. Time will name each and every one of them.

IGN has learned from an anonymous source close to Rockstar Games that the next game in the Grand Theft Auto series, presumably GTA 6, is at a fairly early stage of development. Take-Two claimed that among the 93 projects there are AAA games and also mobile titles, but at no time was the new GTA mentioned.

Take Two says it has 93 titles planned for release in the next 5 years. 63 are core experiences 17 are mid core games 13 are casual / arcade 47 existing franchises

46 are new IP 21 are mobile 67 are paid games

26 are F2P — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 20, 2020

About the new Rockstar dozens of rumors and alleged leaks have emerged that will surely have nothing certain once the study is presented. They all came from sources of dubious reliability and pointed in very different directions.

Still, there is a new installment in development is something that is impossible to doubt. It should be borne in mind that GTA V has spent years without lowering itself from the top of the best-selling video game lists worldwide, both in physical and digital formats. In fact, now the title is very current after Epic Games managed to offer it free and permanently to all users with access to the Epic Games Store.