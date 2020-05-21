Take-Two registers the Judas brand

Share it:

Some will be totally caught off guard. Others will remember that, in 2016, Take-Two already registered the Judas brand. But it is like everything in this life: if no new news arrives, the normal thing is to end up forgetting. The one that has not forgotten the matter is the publisher herself, who has just renewed the brand.

What will it really be? Right now everything is pure speculation, but some media talk about the possibility that it is a Rockstar Games project. Something that, on the other hand, has already been discussed in the past. Only now there are many more clues to truly believe it.

As reported by Gamespot, records from the United States Patent and Trademark Office database show that Take-Two re-registered their trademarks for Judas on May 11, 2020, after originally registering them. in April 2016.

On the other hand, it has also been discovered that the prosecution history of Judas’ original trademark filings (2016) shows that Take-Two applied for multiple trademark extensions, until November 2019. And in all cases, It refers to both video games and products related to the film industry, among other possibilities.

In any case, the image that you can see above is the only one that we have at the moment regarding the registered trademark. And as you can see, it is so generic, that it is most likely nothing more than that: something generic. Anyway, the most surprising thing of all comes through a website.

Basically a website (“www.judasthegame.com”), which has been registered with the trademark protection agency MarkMonitor, which is also the registrar for the official Rockstar Games website. Take-Two is expected to release its latest financial report today. Maybe it contains some other clue. Of course, we will be attentive.