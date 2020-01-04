“Take her to heaven for me”: Yanet García shares spectacular PHOTO with her boyfriend

Share it:

This 2019 was the year of Yanet García, who became an icon in Instagram, where it has about 12.5 million followers, who react to all its publications.

However, not everything was work success, since love also came to his life and The Climate Girl is happier than ever next to Lewis Howes, whom he met in February of this year. The businessman and athlete, 36, has been responsible for making smile at Yanet.

Although at first the couple did not let themselves be seen in public, nor did they publish anything about their relationship, over time they have become more open and now whenever they can they presume the great love they have.

This Saturday Yanet shared a photo in which she looks empowered and strong, by the hand of Lewis.

The couple posed while they were walking, holding hands, and in the background you can see a yellow helicopter, which they apparently just got off.

The post together more than 252 thousand likes and hundreds of comments, in which they praise Yanet's beauty and the love she has with her boyfriend.

“What a beautiful couple they are!”, “Of the best photos you have, it is beautiful”, “One of the most beautiful couples” and “Take her to heaven for me”, his fans wrote him.

