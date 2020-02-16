Takashi Miike rejuvenates with an accessible story of love, humor and blood

Share it:

Takashi Miike has accredited more than one hundred jobs as a director and faces 2020 as his fourth decade at the foot of the canyon. Responsible of some of the most beautifully shocking moments of our cinephile memory, which came to stay with 'Audition' in the late 90's, now presents'First love', a wonderful tale of love and yakuzas with all the ingredients to become the new favorite of his legion of followers.

Love at close range

There's something a little weird about Miike's new movie: 'First Love' is optimistic. Nice. An endearing thriller (and violent) starring two souls in pain that compile some of the most distinctive features of the most classic impossible love at gunpoint … or katana.

A boxer with serious health problems and a young woman torn apart by drugs, fate and cracked by those who collect debts with souls, will coincide in a timely manner in the appropriate place. The same ideal site that will become fatal for two other characters that will eventually work an explosive mixture full of murders, demanding debts, mistakes and liters of propulsion blood.

With 'First Love', Miike slams his most experimental and aggressive aspects, something more than usual in his cinema, to offer what might well be his most accessible thriller. And it does it without losing its authorship. Despite having the feeling that the director of 'Ichi the killer' has decided to mark a late post-Tarantino work, on the wave of the first Guy Ritchie, he manages to really stop thinking precisely about the pre-Tarantino Tarantino. In that of 'Love at close range', specifically.

Color love

'First Love' is a pleasure for the eyes and a party for all lovers of vengeful thriller that makes heroes (or not) characters unlikely to be. Miike also balances the story between the chemistry of two lost (broken) hearts and two ambitious underworld characters Japanese. And the combination is dizzying.

Perhaps the reunion of the director with Masa Nakamura in writing, a regular old collaborator and with whom he had not coincided for more than a decade, helps to convey that optimism and that joviality of those who enjoy making others enjoy. And is that the movie, in the background, is a meeting of old friends getting together again, you never know, one last time. Although in the case of Miike there is NEVER a last time.

Nobuyasu Kita and Kôji Endô put light and sounds to a fantastic and rocambolesque history of desperate love, almost suicidal, but full of humor and moments to remember, such as Leo's encounter with the street fortune teller, exceptionally written and interpreted.

'First Love', Takashi Miike's last (pen) movie is an unexpected song to life much less dizzying than usual. The camera and the edition have a compass much more classic, elegant, easy to follow. You can enjoy small sips, although for most of the time you have the feeling of drinking nitroglycerin in one drink.