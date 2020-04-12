Tajikistan's precious gesture towards the Spanish people

One of the few countries in which football continues to be played with some normality is Tajikistan. They do it without an audience, yes, but at least the competition continues and people in their homes can entertain themselves.

In addition, the Tajikistan league has had a great gesture with our country, something that we have seen in the match between Lokomotiv Pamir and FC Istiklol Dushanbe.

At that meeting, the following message could be read on several billboards: "Stay strong Spain! Tajikistan is praying for you!", Something that in Spanish is translated as follows: "Stay strong, Spain! Tajikistan prays for you!".