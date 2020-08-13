Taiso Samurai will be the new original anime of MAPPA, here is trailer and release date

Share it:

A few days ago, the boys of MAP had revealed that they were working on a new anime series, the eighth coming in the course of 2020. Today, August 13, 2020, the animation studio has finally presented the series, entitled Taiso Samurai and focused on the adventures of a 29-year-old athlete at a difficult time in his career.

Set in 2002, Taiso Samurai tells the story of 29-year-old Shotaro Aragaki, a former member of the Japanese men's track and field team. The boy seems to be unable to compete as he once did and his coach, Noriyuki Amakusa, continues to suggest the retirement. However, his love and devotion to gymnastics, coupled with the hard work and support he received from his little daughter Rei, pushes him in another direction.

The series is directed by Hisatoshi Shimizu (Zombie Land Saga, Natsume Yujin-cho) and written by Shigeru Murakoshi (Zombie Land Saga, To the Abandoned Sacred Beasts), while the character design is curated by Kasumi Fukagawa (Zombie Land Saga). Music is composed by the talented Masaru Yokoyama (Bugie d'Aprile, Fruits Basket).

The anime will debut in Japan on October 10, at the same time as Jujutsu Kaisen will arrive. At the bottom you can take a look at the official trailer.

For Studio MAPPA this is the eighth series scheduled for 2020, after Tama & Friends, Dorohedoro, Listeners, The God of High School, Mr Love: Queen's choice, Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack of the Giants 4, which at this point could slip in 2021.