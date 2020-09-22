Taiso Samurai: MAPPA’s original anime arrives on October 10, a new trailer is online

Taiso Samurai, the original MAPPA spokon announced last August, recently showed up in a new trailer, in view of the upcoming release October 10. The animation studio, in addition to sharing the clip visible at the bottom, has also revealed the names of most of the members of the cast.

The preview shows the inner conflict of the protagonist Shotaro Aragaki, a former member of the Japanese men’s athletics team. The anime will follow the path of revenge of the athlete, now considered by the public (and by his own coach) unable to compete. The synopsis reveals that “a special encounter will change his fate”.

As for the cast, we know that the protagonist will be voiced by Daisuke Namikawa (Hisoka in Hunter x Hunter, Goemon in Lupine III), friend Leonardo da Kensho Ono (Giovanna Day in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Vento Aureo), rival Tetsuo Minamino from Yuuki Kaji | (Eren Jaeger in Attack of the Gigant, Shoto Todoroki in My Hero Academia), coach Noriyuki Amakusa from Kenyuu Horiuchi (Pain in Naruto Shippuden) and Rei Aragaki, daughter of the protagonist, from Rina Honnizumi (Hina in Plunderer).

We remind you that Taiso Samurai will be the second MAPPA anime to debut in October, together with the highly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen. The God of High School, currently on air, will end next Monday with the broadcast of episode 13.