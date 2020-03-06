Taika Waititi works in two series of Charlie and the chocolate factory for Netflix

Share it:

Two new animated series based on Charlie's world and the chocolate factory are underway in Netflix and behind is Taika Waititi, director of Thor Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit among others.

The first of the series will be inspired by the 1964 children's book written by Roald Dahl, while the second will be centered on the Oompa-Loompas and will tell an original story about these cheerful fantasy workers.

The company has promised that both projects "they will keep the essence, spirit and tone of the original story intact while building something new in that world with characters beyond the pages of Dahl for the first time".

Finding the right creative ally to give life to Willy Wonka, Charlie and the Ooompa-Loompas through animation has been a complicated task … until Taika entered the room. At that time everything was quite obvious. If Dahl had created a filmmaker character to adapt his work, I'm pretty sure he would have created Taika.

This announcement is the beginning of a long-term agreement between Netflix and Roald Dahl Story Company, who have teamed up to create various animated events in series form reimagining other Dahl stories such as Matilda, The Twits, The BFG and others.

Some written licenses have not been included in the agreement between the two companies. This is the case of works such as James and the giant peach or Fantastic Mr. Fox, which are beyond possible adaptations.

This agreement can help make Netflix's catalog even more attractive now that Disney + is gaining strength. Precisely today the extensive catalog that the service will offer upon arrival in Spain was announced.

