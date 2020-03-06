Taika Waititi will take ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ to Netflix

Share it:

After winning the Oscar for Best Screenplay Adapted by the excellent ‘Jojo Rabbit’, the matchless Taika Waititi You already have a new project in your portfolio: two animated series for Netflix based on the popular story ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’, created by Roal Dahl.

The filmmaker will write, direct and be executive producer of the two fictions, which will cover the entire universe of the writer, taken to the cinema by Mel Stuart in 1971 and Tim Burton in 2005. As Deadline advances, the first series will focus on the characters in the book , and the second will revolve around the charismatic Oompa-Loompas.

These two productions kick off a series of titles in which the agreement between Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Company will materialize. Thus, the platform will be releasing different versions of the writer's classics, such as ‘Matilda’, ‘The great good-natured giant’ or ‘Los cretinos’.

“I grew up reading Dahl's stories, so I just needed to find the perfect partner to turn characters like Willy Wonka, Charlie or the Oompa-Loompas into animation. If Roal could have chosen a filmmaker to adapt his work, I'm sure he would have chosen Taika. ”, confesses Melissa Cobb, vice president of the Original Animation platform.

The series, in addition, add to Netflix's recent strategy of producing its own animation. An initiative that started, with great success, with the Spanish animation tape ‘Klaus’, directed by Sergio Pablos.