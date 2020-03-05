         Taika Waititi will reimagine 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' for Netflix with two animated series

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Director Taika Waititi He already has a new project after winning the Oscar for best screenplay for 'Jojo Rabbit' (2019). Netflix has announced that he will direct two animated series based on 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' (The streaming service revealed through Deadline, which Waititi will make a faithful version of the characters of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, with an extra project: a totally original series about Oompa-Loompas.

A fantasy world

'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory'is one of the writer's best known works Roald Dahl, which Netflix had already worked two years ago, actually, when it announced an agreement with The Roald Dahl Story Company, which will include other animated stories from the Dahl universe, such as'Matilda','Jorge's wonderful medicine ',' The huge crocodile ',' The magic finger ',' Boy: childhood stories ',' Flying alone ',' The wonderful story of Henry Sugar ',' The great good-natured giant ',' Los cretins' And another good bunch.

As express Melissa Cobb, vice president of Netflix original animation:

“I grew up reading Dahl's stories and lived a large part of my young life in those magical worlds, so finding the right creative partner to bring Willy Wonka, Charlie and the Oompa-Loompas to life in animation was a daunting task… until Taika Entered by the door. So it was really obvious. If Dahl had created the character of a filmmaker to adapt his work, I'm pretty sure he would have created Taika. ”

Dahl's book has two adaptations to the cinema, one in the 70s and another from Tim Burton, the series you will search "preserves the spirit and tone par excellence of the original story while building the world and the characters far beyond the pages of Dahl's book for the first time." Still they have no release date but they add to other director projects like 'Thor: Love and Thunder'and the apple + series'Time passengers' from Terry Gilliam.