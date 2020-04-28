General News

 Taika Waititi uses this time to improve Thor: Love and Thunder

April 28, 2020
Maria Rivera
Official image from the filming set for Thor: Ragnarok (2017), director Taika Waititi and actors Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie) and Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

The film industry, like many other sectors, suffers the effects of the current coronary pandemic. A sad situation but Taika Waititi he believes he can take advantage to work and further refine the films that are being proposed.

Directly applying it to his movie “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the director explains in the latest issue of Total Film magazine that although he can't tell anything about it, he is busy perfecting the script. Not that you can tell us anything about its content …

No I can not. I can't at all, ”Waititi says when asked if she can talk about the movie. But the other thing is that, there are some positive things that I can get out (of the Covid-19 crisis). One of them is that many of these movies, and movies in general, are in a hurry, or you don't have as much time as you would like to have for the script and things like that.

We keep writing ‘Love and Thunder’, and I think it's good to keep writing, and then you know, we will have a very, very good script. And with writing especially, you should use as much time as possible for your story to be correct, because you will never get it later. Cinema is an industry where you always complain that you don't have enough time. I think right now we have given ourselves a lot of time to work on all kinds of things, so we can use it as well.

Expect Thor: Love and Thunder – which star Chris Hemsworth recently called "insane" – to be a well-tuned comedy when it finally hits theaters in February 2022. Meanwhile, you can see Waititi alongside Ryan Reynolds in the next movie. Free Guy, in theaters on December 11, 2020.

Via information | Total Film magazine (via Games Radar)

