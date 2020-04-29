Entertainment

Taika Waititi thinks Thor: Love and Thunder's delay is a good thing

April 29, 2020
Lisa Durant
Although the new Thor: Love and Thunder have an exceptional script in the eyes of Chris Hemsworth, the truth is that director Taika Waititi wants to continue writing it as long as possible, which is why he believes that the delay of the film due to the coronavirus has been good for them.

"There are some positive things to draw from this situation. One of them is that many of these movies, and the cinema in general, are a little accelerated or you don't have as much time as you would like to have the script and things like that"

"We keep writing Love and Thunder and I think it's good to keep writing, because then you know, we will have a really good script. And in writing especially it should be used as long as you have to have the correct story, because you never end up getting it. Cinema is an industry where you are always complaining about not having had enough time"

The director went on to say that we have now been given time to work on a lot of things and that perhaps we should take advantage of it. With this Waititi implies that he is really involved in giving us the best possible sequel for Thor now that things have changed so much for the character and that a new heroine is going to wield her hammer in a kind of adaptation of Mighty Thor.

The filming of the film should have started months ago in Australia, but for now all we have is a frozen production, like thousands of others, and a script that continues to improve if we listen to the words of Waititi and his philosophy to work on This long-awaited UCM tape will arrive on February 11, 2022.

