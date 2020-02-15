Taika Waititi talks about Jane Foster's story in 'Thor 4'

Share it:

Since Taika Waititi handed Natalie Portman's hammer to her knees, her return to the MCU has become one of the most anticipated. We still don't know if it will replace Chris Hemsworth which, like Evans and Downey Jr., has to be thinking about a change of air, but something will happen in 'Thor: Love & Thunder'. The simple act of catching the mjolnir tells us that Jane Foster will follow the line of comics in which she becomes Thor woman. According to those stories, the scientist does in search of overcoming cancer that he would end his life and, with Thor's help, acquire his powers.

In an interview for Variety after winning his Oscar for 'Jojo Rabbit', Taika Waititi discussed that idea and the fact that the character suffers a disease like cancer in a universe so white with the MCU.

We do not know (regarding cancer). The history of the comic has been a great inspiration and influence in the first drafts but, in Marvel, we are always changing everything. I could say one thing now and, in two years, be completely the opposite or not exist at all. We continue writing even in post-production. We tried the movie. With 'Thor Ragnarok' we filmed for two weeks with our notes. There were huge changes in history and characters. We went back to filming entire scenes. I think that's why Marvel does a good job. They are tireless when it comes to chasing a good movie.

'Thor: Love & Thunder' will hit theaters around the world on November 5, 2021.