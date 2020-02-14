Taika Waititi Still Interested In Star Wars But Not Now

Share it:

We have seen him pick up an Oscar for his satirical history of Nazism in 'Jojo Rabbit', he has us very intrigued with his new marvelita work – 'Thor: Love and Thunder' – and now many fans wonder if in the near future we will also see Taika Waititi within the galactic universe of some movie of Star wars.

Recently rumors began to arrive that the filmmaker was in talks with LucasFilm to embark on a new project with them after having debuted in the franchise directing the final chapter from the series 'The Mandalorian' – where we have also heard him because he has lent his voice to the IG-11. Variety has talked with Waititi about the issue, who has confirmed that it is just a rumor. No, there have been no conversations between the two. Moreover, the filmmaker has again insisted on something he already said in a previous interview, that he, like any filmmaker, would want to make a movie of the galactic saga. However, although it would be very suggestive for him, it seems that it is still not the time:

"I think people see me hanging out with people, especially with people from 'Star Wars', and I think I'm having big discussions about it. I would love to … If it was correct. I'd like to make any kind of movie that I have sense and if it wasn't a professional suicide. "

Therefore, it seems that for now, the rumors are going to be left alone in that. The director of 'Thor: Ragnarok' is still clear that his style still does not quite fit with what we are used to seeing in the films of the film franchise. However, given its debut in 'The Mandalorian', it is possible that in the near future we will see that an agreement is reached. It would be an interesting breath of fresh air at least.

