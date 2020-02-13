Taika Waititi says she doesn't know if she will lead Akira's adaptation

Share it:

There was a time when he was taken for granted, but now director Taika Waititi says there is nothing engraved in stone when it comes to the direction of Akira, the adaptation of the iconic Japanese animation film to the real action format.

The day after winning an Oscar by Jojo Rabbit the director spoke with the press. I had a topic that I talked about in the past with IGN, when he said that Akira's production would be delayed a couple of years because the director has to focus on Thor: Love & Thunder. At that time Waititi was the only candidate to lead Akira.

"I am not even sure how I will be two years. I don't know what I'm going to do in two fucking days", commented to the director to Variety and when asked if that means that the movie could be canceled said the following:"I guess at some point the movie will be made. I'm simply not sure if I will do it".

The filmmaker has a busy schedule ahead. He is currently editing the comedy Next Goal Wins with Michael Fassbender and hopes to finish it before the end of this year. After that it will be the moment of Thor: Love & Thunder, which is dated to premiere on November 5, 2021.

Precisely because of the short time the director is having, it has been necessary to turn to screenwriter Jennifer Kaytin Robinson to help her write the new Marvel Studios movie.

We will also see Waititi playing a role in Suicide Squad, the James Gunn movie that should end its filming by the end of February or the beginning of March at the latest.

The idea of ​​adapting Akira to real action is not one that fans of the animated film or manga received with joy. Despite that it can be an interesting experiment to watch.