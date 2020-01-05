General News

 Taika Waititi reconfirms that Thor: Love and Thunder will start shooting in August

January 5, 2020
Maria Rivera
Image of the set of Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

This year 2020 is important for Marvel Studios. We have several movie premieres and in addition the production of several films in the coming years takes place. One of them is “Thor: Love and Thunder”, still in creative phase and in which we will have more than one Thor, Thor Odinson and Lady Thor. The filming of this film has already revealed Chris Hemsworth that it would occur in mid-2020, and now its director Taika Waiti He has reconfirmed this information to specify that it will be in August when production begins, as we already reported in July.

The BAFTA Tea Party held yesterday in Los Angeles has been the perfect occasion for Variety to ask Waititi for the start date, and this puts her approximately for august. He takes the opportunity to ask about the possible impact that the horrible fires that have occurred in Australia can have, which the director describes as “absolute chaos” will affect them, but Waititi assures that it is still too soon to know. It is expected that the main production of the film will be produced in Australia, although some scenes will also be shot in the United States.

In the past, Waitititi has advanced that he wants this movie to waste twice as much madness that “Thor: Love and Thunder” already had and that although there is already a first draft, at least until this past October, they had not decided in what timeframe the film would be located, and therefore if we would see Bro Thor.

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

