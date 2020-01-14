 Taika Waititi open to direct a Star Wars movie if offered

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Director Taika Waititi He is currently living a great stage as a successful director, now reaping the fruits of his work for years. The Oscars nominations for Best Film and Best Screenplay Adapted by "Jojo Rabbit" further strengthen this idea. Waititi is now linked to Disney, as he was the director of "Thor: Ragnarok", Direct to “Thor: Love and Thunder”, has lent his voice to IG-11 in the series “The Mandalorian” and also directed the final episode of the first season of this one.

While talking with Variety, the famous director was asked directly if the fact of having directed an episode of the Mandalorian series meant that one day I could direct a Star Wars movie, to which he replied that he currently has no plans to do something like that, but that he would certainly be willing to do if Disney offered him the opportunity.

Oh, I don't know anything about that, but ‘The Mandalorian’ It was my chance to work with some assault troops.

He was then asked if he would like to direct a Star Wars movie, to which he answers affirmatively but also drops the idea of ​​IG-11 becoming a hero in a whole season of “The Mandalorian”.

Yes. Obviously I would, but I'll settle for IG-11 to be the hero of the whole season.

The truth is that the IG-11 character managed to enchant many fans every time he appeared in the series, so it is possible that there is more than one fan who would sign for dedicating a season to the droid.

Via information | Variety