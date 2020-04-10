 Taika Waititi is not directing any episodes from the second season of The Mandalorian

Share it:

In that live on Instagram that has left us new details of the film Thor: Love and Thunder, director Taika Waititi has had occasion to talk about "The Mandalorian", when asked if, as he did in the first season, he will also direct or has directed an episode from the second season.

As confirmed in the live couldn't direct any second season episode from "The Mandalorian"as it conflicted with his schedule directing the football movie "Next Goal Wins". Recall that Waititi directed the stupendous season finale episode, the eighth chapter titled Redemption, in addition to giving voice to the android IG-11.

Looking back on what was the first season, the Star Wars Instagram account has shared a series of videos showing how some of the concept arts that were designed for the series came to life in the series. The three videos correspond to scenes from the fourth episode, titled "Sanctuary".