Taika Waititi gives new clues about Thor: Love and Thunder on Instagram

Director Taika Waititi recently held a joint viewing of Thor: Ragnarok On Instagram and incidentally he has given some information about Thor: Love and Thunder that we should not take ourselves seriously because Waititi is known for being quite a joker.

Among the material displayed was a new concept art for Miek and a look at New Asgard, as well as a "mistakenly leaked" script page narrating Tony Stark's return "thanks to science" and to build a team of heroes. Let them fight a resurrected Thanos.

The director dodged almost all of the questions viewers were asking but there was one that came close to receiving an answer when asked if Beta Ray would be in this sequel. "I'm not sure about answering that; I don't want to anticipate anything and I don't want to gut anything … It would be incredible to have him in the movie but I don't know yet, he's in the air"

Tessa Thompson and Mark Ruffalo appeared in the direct later and the director took advantage to reveal that the sequel is already in the fourth or fifth draft of the script. The actress claimed to have read the last script but not the last update made on it.

Later the director added more information that is difficult to know if it is a joke or real. It ensures that there are a lot of different scenarios and situations of all kinds on the tape. "It's like we asked a handful of 10-year-olds what should be in the movie"he said, adding"some things from the comics … space sharks; if you see space sharks you will get an idea of ​​how this is"

These space sharks really exist in the Marvel comics and were used by the same creator of the Love and Thunder story arc, so it is not unreasonable that they do end up being part of the movie. At the time Waititi already warned that this sequel will be twice as crazy as Ragnarok.

About the character of the director himself at UCM, Korg, he said "We will touch on the Korg culture, where it comes from, Kronans specific things. If you read the comics about the Kronan you will see that there are interesting things about where they come from and how they breed"

At a certain moment the live show gets out of hand when Ruffalo starts making jokes and the conversation turns away from the Thor movies to go in completely different ways.

