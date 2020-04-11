Taika Waititi explains why Odin's death changed in Thor: Ragnarok

Share it:

It's been some time since we saw the shocking deleted scene from Odin's death. In it, we saw how the Viking god wandered the streets of New York in an insane state to be cruelly killed by Hela. Finally, Thor: Ragnarok planned a very different ending for the character from Anthony Hopkins.

Taika Waititi, director of Thor: Ragnarok, has offered a direct on his Instagram account solving doubts about his work with Marvel Studios. During its broadcast, he revealed why he decided to trade the Norse god's death for a less bloody and somewhat more "dasaplandified" scene for Thor's father.

"If you saw the trailer, there is a scene where Odin dies in New York. For various reasons, we wanted to get them out of New York and set this place for Avengers: Endgame," Waititi said. "We wanted to raise this location earlier to set up the new Asgard. Also, the test audience was overwhelmed by Odin dying next to trash in an alley."

In Thor: Ragnarok we could see Odin's death as a somewhat poetic scene, where the Viking god decides to die voluntarily on the edge of a cliff. A slightly sweeter version that also serves as a prelude to the arrival of the fearsome Hela. In addition, moving this scene to Norway also served as an approach to the new Asgard site that we saw in Avengers: Endgame.

Thor's story will continue in Taika Waititi's next work, Thor: Love and Thunder. The filmmaker also offered some interesting details about this film during the live. "We will touch on the culture of Korg, where it comes from, specific things about the Kronans. If you read the comics about the Kronan you will see that there are interesting things about where they come from and how they breed," Waititi said.

Thor: Love and Thunder It is within the plans of Marvel Studios, although it does not yet have a premiere window.

