 Taika Waititi denies being offered to direct a Star Wars movie

February 10, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Image of Taika Waititi at the premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

A few weeks ago the news jumped from THR that the director Taika Waititi He had been approached by Lucasfilm to offer to direct a Star Wars movie. Already at the time, the director responded by Twitter to the news by publishing the album cover “Rumors” from Fleetwood Mac in clear allusion that all were simple rumors.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly They asked him to confirm if Luscafilm really approached him to offer him the film, and the filmmaker, who last night won the Oscar for Best Screenplay Adapted by "Jojo Rabbit" has responded by returning the question:

Listen what does it mean ‘Get close’? I've seen Star Wars, that's the furthest I've come.

The truth is that when the news came up, many associated him as a possible director for the Star Wars movie with a premiere set for December 2022, but nothing more has been heard about the film. Interestingly, a few days before the news of Waititi and Star Wars came up, the director himself claimed to be interested in directing a movie if offered.

