Taika Waititi, Chris Hemsworth and Ryan Reinolds will tell solidarity stories to fight the coronavirus

May 20, 2020
Lisa Durant
They will not be the only ones, but they are probably the most recognizable for IGN Spain readers. We are talking about stars of the film industry such as director Taika Waititi, or actors Chris Hemsworth and Ryan Reynolds. All of them, very involved with superhero movies in general and with Marvel movies in particular. In this case, with a lot of representation of Thor: Love & Thunder, it is clear.

The fact is that all of them, along with other well-known Hollywood stars, will embark on a project to be captained by Waititi and which aims to raise solidarity funds to combat the coronavirus crisis. The best of all is what they plan to offer. Basically, a program that will consist of a total of 10 episodes and in which all of them will tell stories. Also, the first of those episodes are now available. You can see it just below these lines.

As you can see, this first episode focuses on the story of James and the giant peach. And in it, the two Hemsworth brothers appear, along with Nick Kroll and Waititi himself. In any case, during the course of the 10 episodes (which will be published on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays starting today), other stars such as Meryl Streep, Benedict Cumberbatch, or Sarah Paulson, among others, will also pass. All of them, yes, will tell the same story.

In any case, as reported by The Guardian, all the money raised will go to the medical NGO Partners in Health, which is dedicated to supporting public health in those most vulnerable communities in the world.

On the other hand, this is what Taika Waititi has commented regarding this original project: “As an adult child that I am, and having read James and the Giant Peach to my daughters multiple times, I am delighted to partner with my friends, the team at the Roald Dahl Story Company and Partners in Health and retell this story to help to those most in need. This crazy and wonderful tale is about resilience in children, triumph over adversity, and dealing with a sense of isolation that couldn’t be more relevant today. “.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

