 Taika Waititi acknowledges that they still don't know if Jane will have cancer in Thor: Love and Thunder

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Director Taika Waititi he sat down with Variety in a special Oscar dedicated that he won by the script of "Jojo Rabbit". In it, he answered some questions about some of his upcoming film projects, including the film “Thor: Love and Thunder” which is a few months after starting production.

One of the main legs of this fourth installment of the god of thunder it is the return of Jane Foster in a leading role, which will also assume Thor's mantle. One of the big doubts there is is, as in the comics, Jane will suffer from cancer. They already asked the director in the past and could not answer. Again it still does not clarify anything, because it recognizes that they have not yet decided, together with that they are in a continuous phase of changes.

We do not know. That stage of comics was a great inspiration, and was an influence on the first drafts, but in Marvel, we always change everything. I could say one thing right now, and in two years it will be the opposite, or it may not even exist. We keep writing, even in post-production.

When asked if that constant writing is based on Marvel's wishes, Waititi clarifies that it is due to the tastes of the audience:

Based on what the public wants. We tried the movie. We shot for two weeks on the way back to the filming of ‘Thor (Ragnarok)’ There were big, big character changes, big story changes. We shot whole scenes again. I think that's why they do a good job. They are relentless in their search for a good movie.

When asked about that return to the shoot, and if it is something that matters to you, because after all it is a way of recognizing that something has been done wrong, Waititi gives you a normal letter, regardless of the type of production that is.

I have done the shooting with each of the films I have made. Actually I incorporate it into my budgets. I like the filming returns. Do not be ashamed to do it and fix it.

Valkyrie will occupy a prominent role within the plot – which we have recently known will have the support of the writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson for the script – because she is the new queen of Asgard and will look for her queen in this installment. Waititi supports the idea of ​​revealing Valkyrie's sexual orientation. When asked if he would like to see Valkyrie as someone "Explicitly queer" In the movie, Waititi responds as follows:

The franchise is not mine. But with the actors, I feel that whatever makes them feel comfortable, whether they feel that there is a natural choice or a natural way to move forward with that character, then I support them a lot. If Tessa wants to do that, I sign up.

Via information | Variety