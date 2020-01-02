Tábata Jalil presumes his derrière in micro bikini Yanet García style

The driver Tabata Jalil always impact with the photographs that you publish in your account Instagram, since he usually shares the clothes he wears in the program Come the Joy.

The presenter from Mexico City began her career as a reporter in the Jorge Garralda program To whom it May concern.

Further, Tabata He studied Communication Sciences at the Faculty of Political and Social Sciences of the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

The beautiful 40-year-old presenter is part of the cast of the morning magazine of Aztec TV.

During your holiday in December, Tabata He decided to take a picture of a spectacular black bikini, while posing in front of the Mexican coast, in a way that reminds the girl of the climate of Today, Yanet García.

The driver has impacted her more than 2 million followers, which some have even told her they asked for as a Christmas gift, but Santa Claus He didn't take them.

