Ta-Nehisi Coates' Black Panther series will end in June

From the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo 2020 comes the news that the series of the Marvel Comics Black Panther, written by the journalist Ta-Nehisi Coates, will end next June in the United States.

The writer's run started in 2016 and is made up of 68 issues and will end with the number 25 in June, in fact. In the series, Coates has devoted himself more to introducing us to the nation of the super hero, the mysterious Wakanda keeper of the secrets of Vibranium (material that cancels and absorbs sound vibrations) used to build the legendary shield of Captain America as you well know. The series highlights the strengths (innovations from a scientific point of view, making it one of the most technologically advanced countries of the Marvel Universe) of the African nation and the intrinsic defects of a monarchy, the relationship between T'Challa and his people anchored, despite scientific progress, to old traditions. Subsequently, the character even found himself involved in a space story titled "The Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda" where he imagines an alternative future where Wakanda has expanded to the stars.

In addition to the closure of the Black Panther series, the new X-Men crossover, entitled X of Swords and a comic book series by Ultraman, entitled The Rise Of Ultraman.