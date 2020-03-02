Szechuan, the best sauce in the universe Rick and Morty, will return soon to McDonald's

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Those who were willing to pay up to $ 14,000 for a bottle of Sichuan sauce will now put their hands on their heads. But the case is that this mythical sauce (the best in the universe for many and also for Rick and Morty) will return very soon to our lives. Basically, because McDonald's has announced that it will be available again. Of course, it will be only for a limited time, while supplies last.

For those who do not know where the fever comes from this sauce, we can say that it appeared, for the first time, at McDonald's in 1998. At that time, it was simply a promotional edition for the Disney movie Mulán.

However, more recently he reappeared in the aforementioned series Rick and Morty. In it, we discovered that this was the favorite room of scientist Rick Sánchez. And the fuss that caused was of epic proportions. McDonald's decided to sell a special edition that later became the speculators' paste. Worst of all was that all this also caused disturbances in which the police had to be involved.

The reason was that stocks ran out quickly, and people claimed "their sauce." There were even demonstrations at the doors of McDonald's. To what extent those people were influenced by the series is complicated to ensure, but it looks like a lot.

Not surprisingly, in the first episode of Rick and Morty's third season, which aired on April 1 (April Fools ’Day), Rick swore he would do anything to get a bottle of this famous sauce. He literally said it would be like that "Even if it took nine seasons.". Hopefully the stocks are somewhat more generous this time. Some may already be preparing their posters of "we want our sauce".

Source: Facebook