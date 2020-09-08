System Shock new gameplay video and behind the scenes development

Share it:

Nightdive Studios released two new videos from the System Shock remake, the former is gameplay footage (recorded from the Alpha version of the game) while the latter is a behind the scenes development focused on gore and dismemberments.

Cyberspace is the title of the new gameplay video that (re) brings players to the world of System Shock allowing you to take a look at the settings and gameplay while the second clip (you can find it at the bottom of the news) is entitled The Art of Gore and is dedicated as mentioned to the work of the developers.

System Shock is referred to as “a reboot and a re-imagination“, the goal is to maintain the feeling and experience of the original game with a fresh and modern look in line with the values ​​of a modern AAA production. System Shock Remake is developed by a team that also includes veterans who have worked to the original game, just to ensure maximum fidelity to the project.

System Shock is in development for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, an Alpha Demo is available on Steam, obviously it does not represent in any way the final quality of the project.