System Shock 3: the latest report suggests the abandonment of the project by OtherSide

From the pages of RPGCodex, an anonymous source who claims to be part of the OtherSide Entertainment development team reports that work on the System Shock 3 project would have been blocked due to problems related to the abandonment of Starbreeze.

The self-styled author of OtherSide known by the nickname of Kin Corn Karn begins by explaining that "the only reason I am publishing this message is because I have seen so much confusion with the news on the status of the company and the project. We have never suggested that we are halfway through the development of System Shock 3, the work on the ecosystem of they were ready and represented an excellent starting point but most of the work is the development of content and in this we were critically behind, both for the resources we could draw on and in the support offered to us to create tools for an efficient pipeline ".

Clarified this important passage on the state of development of System Shock 3, the author of the leak lets himself go to some considerations to ask himself if "Was the failure of the project right? This is difficult to say, if Starbreeze hadn't gone into crisis I think we would have produced something interesting with a fresh and innovative gameplay, but it would still have been a much smaller and more modest game than what people would have expected and perhaps would have encountered an inevitable disappointment, for a sequel to a beloved franchise ".

Waiting to receive an exhaustive clarification from the other spheres of OtherSide, we remind those who follow us that the development of System Shock Remake is proceeding quickly and that the title should arrive on PC during the 2020, perhaps at the end of the year coinciding with the hypothetical landing on PS5 and Xbox Series X.