System Shock 3: Its creators confirm that it is still in development

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The creative team behind System Shock 3 has confirmed that the game is still in development, despite some fired developers commenting otherwise.

Speaking at the Otherside Entertainment forum, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development Walter Somol explained the situation and stated the following: "We are still here. We are working remotely right now. Our new concept is coming along very well and we are very excited.".

Somol notes later in the post that System Shock 3 is progressing well, with a "distinctive artistic style" and with the possibility of developing remotely with the Unreal Engine 4. However, it has also confirmed that it cannot give more information right now: "I know it's a bummer, but I really can't say anything about it at this point.".

In any case, this is good news, especially given the alarming early February report that the entire System Shock 3 team at Otherside had lost their jobs. Presumably, this was affected by low liquidity from System Shock 3 publishing company Starbreeze AB, which sold the rights to the game to Warren Spector and Otherside Entertainment earlier this year.

Since then, there have been some major casualties, which were revealed through LinkedIn updates, but clearly there is still a group of developers working on the game, albeit in remote conditions, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

System Shock 3 was first announced in 2015, with System Shock developer and Deus Ex Warren Spector joining the team in 2016. And it wasn't until last year 2019 that we were able to see a first teaser for the game. In this preview we were able to discover that the evil artificial intelligence of the original title will return: SHODAN. Of course, the title still has no release date at this time.

Source