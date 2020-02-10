System Shock 3 has been canceled according to several developers

Share it:

Although the ambitious and complete remake of the original System Shock seems to go smoothly, the official sequel to the legendary saga of Looking Glass Studios seems to have been canceled now that several developers of System Shock 3 They claim that the team has been fired.

Developers in positions such as art direction, script, chief desasaplander and other essential positions to move forward have been dismissed from OtherSide Entertainment, the studio that was working on the rebirth of this franchise that laid the foundation for so many subsequent franchises such as BioShock, Dishonored or Deus Ex.

The developers bought back the distribution rights of the game in February 2019 after the serious financial and legal problems that Starbreeze went through, who until then were going to distribute the title.

This project involves even Warren Spector, one of the most reputed desasaplanders in the history of the game. At the moment the study and Spector himself maintain a sepulchral silence and do not confirm any of the data on the dismissals and the cancellation of the development that have transcended in networks and media.

Sam Luangkhot, CM of OtherSide, confirmed in networks that the speculations are true. He says that if Starbreeze had not sold the distribution rights now we would have a game with some interesting mechanics but much less than what veterans who knew the previous two deliveries and expected something to match would expect.

"Those high expectations led to a lot of very expensive experimentation. We are a small team and we knew that we could not compete with the immersive simulators that are made now in terms of quality and ambition, so we try to be smart and do crazy things", he said, according to VGC.

Everything indicates that the video game was going to be quite experimental before being canceled due to an obvious lack of viability.