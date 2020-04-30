 Synopsis of the season finale of The Flash, titled Liberation

Share it:

The CW chain reveals the official synopsis of the end of the sixth season of "The Flash". As we have commented on many occasions, the end should have been set by episode 22, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the studios to close the productions in March, and the filming of the series has not been able to resume, so it has not has given time to finish the series. For this reason, or the end will be marked by episode 19, that is, there are only two episodes left to broadcast.

The season finale will show Barry (Gustin) trying to save Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse, as it was not Iris and her friends but villain Eve McCullough (Efrat Dor) who was released. Let's remember that the showrunner has already advanced the return of old familiar faces for this final episode, in addition to a great battle, which in fact he says is the biggest battle he was going to have from the start this season 6.

Synopsis of The Flash 6 × 18: Liberation

END OF THE SEASON OF “THE FLASH” – Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a risky plan to save Iris (Candice Patton) from the Mirrorverse. Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) tries to prevent Sue (Natalie Dreyfuss) from making a serious mistake that could destroy her life.

Phil Chipera directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler and Lauren Barnett.