synopsis of the new episode “Drag Me Away From You” revealed

Supernatural was one step away from the finale when the pandemic forced the series to a long pause: now the curtain is ready to rise again, as evidenced by the publication of the official synopsis of the new episode.

It will be titled Drag Me Away (From You) and it will be one of seven episodes that separate the series from the credits: “A Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are asked to investigate the murder of their childhood friend, which takes them back to a motel belonging to their past and leaves them dumbfounded as they will have to solve a case they thought they had solved a long time ago.

A real return to the past for the Winchester brothers, and who knows that this will not give us a way to find out more about their childhood. The new episode will air on October 22, 2020 and will therefore be the third of the new episodes in chronological order, given that the series will resume from 8 October in America.

The fifteenth season does not yet have an official date in our country, and Italian fans can enjoy it instead the unpublished episodes of the fourteenth, starting from 1 November on Rai4. In the meantime, here are the 5 best Supernatural episodes not to be missed.