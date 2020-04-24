General News

 Synopsis of the last two episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars

April 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:


Image of Darth Maul against Ashoka Tano in Star Wars: The Clone Wars 7x10: The Phantom Apprentice

The end is sadly approaching. We only have three episodes of the animated series left "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" They are each launched today April 24, May 1 and May 4 (this is out of the norm on Fridays but takes advantage of the Star Wars day). The conclusion of the Clone Wars is drawing near and consequently the adventures of Ahsoka Tano.

We already know in essence what is going to happen, because the animation is located between the movies "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" and "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith", and we also know that Ahsoka we also have in animation "Star Wars: Rebels"; But there is hope to see this period closing, and especially with the young apprentice of great protagonist.

We already have the synopsis of these two final episodes, which will be those that are issued on May 1 and 4. They are not very revealing synopses, but they increase our desire to see the end, especially since it is revealed that in the penultimate episode will be when Order 66 is activated, so we will have two chapters in which we will be able to see how Ahsoka manages in the middle of that "betrayal" of the clone troopers.

"Shattered": After capturing Maul in Mandalore, Ahsoka's journey to the Jedi Council is interrupted when Order 66 is declared, turning her world upside down.

"Victory and Death": Ahsoka and Rex must use their wits and skills to survive the turbulent end of the Clone Wars.

READ:  Nightwing is Gone and Dick Grayson Got a Brand New Direction in DC Universe [Spoilers]
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.