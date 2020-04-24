 Synopsis of the last two episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Share it:

The end is sadly approaching. We only have three episodes of the animated series left "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" They are each launched today April 24, May 1 and May 4 (this is out of the norm on Fridays but takes advantage of the Star Wars day). The conclusion of the Clone Wars is drawing near and consequently the adventures of Ahsoka Tano.

We already know in essence what is going to happen, because the animation is located between the movies "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones" and "Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith", and we also know that Ahsoka we also have in animation "Star Wars: Rebels"; But there is hope to see this period closing, and especially with the young apprentice of great protagonist.

We already have the synopsis of these two final episodes, which will be those that are issued on May 1 and 4. They are not very revealing synopses, but they increase our desire to see the end, especially since it is revealed that in the penultimate episode will be when Order 66 is activated, so we will have two chapters in which we will be able to see how Ahsoka manages in the middle of that "betrayal" of the clone troopers.

"Shattered": After capturing Maul in Mandalore, Ahsoka's journey to the Jedi Council is interrupted when Order 66 is declared, turning her world upside down.