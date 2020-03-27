 Synopsis of the fourth and fifth episodes of Stargirl

Share it:

Following yesterday's news that "Stargirl" It was delayed its premiere by a week, for that redesign of the grill that The CW had made for the coronavirus, we already have the synopsis of two more episodes of the new DC series.

At the moment we had the descriptions of the first three episodes, and therefore now we add the fourth and the fifth episode, which are again dedicated to specific characters in the Stargirl universe, because in these first episodes we will see how Courtney is looking for members to form her America's own Justice Society.

Stargirl 1 × 04: "Wildcat"

THE FIRST RECRUITMENT – After realizing she needs extra help, Courtney (Brec Bassinger) sets out to recruit new members for the Justice Society of America – starting with Yolanda (Yvette Monreal). Elsewhere, Pat (Luke Wilson's) suspicions are raised after a strange conversation with one of the town's residents.

Rob Hardy directed the episode written by James Dale Robinson

Stargirl 1 × 05: “Hourman and Dr. Mid-Nite”

HALLOWEEN IN BLUE VALLE – As Courtney (Brec Bassinger) sets her sights on recruiting more members for the Justice Society of America, Pat (Luke Wilson) is one step closer to knowing which ISA members may be in Blue Valley . Meanwhile, a search for Rick (Cameron Gellman) leads Courtney, Yolanda (Yvette Monreal), and Beth (Anjelika Washington) to Cindy Burman's (Meg DeLacy) Halloween party.

David Straiton directed the episode written by Melissa Carter

