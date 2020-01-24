 Synopsis of the first two episodes of the seventh season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Share it:

The premiere of the seventh season of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" is falling, and after the official trailer of the other day that left us an extensive look at the season, now comes the title and the synopsis of the first two episodes of the season, which as we know focuses on the last days of the Wars Clone, as well as what happened to Ahsoka Tano after leaving the Jedi Order.

It seems that the season will start on February 21 focusing on Bad batch, or also known as the Clone Force 99, a group of cloned soldiers that differ from the rest of clones by genetic mutations. In the second episode we have the return of Anakin Skywalker.

7 × 01: “The Bad Batch” – Captain Rex and the Bad Batch must infiltrate an enemy base in Anaxes.