 Synopsis of the final two episodes of Crisis on Infinite Earths and video dedicated to the Batman by Kevin Conroy

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The CW chain reminds us of the crossover closure “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, of which there are still two episodes, or two hours as they call it, to close the story. At the moment this advance comes with the synopsis of this final double chapter that will be issued on January 14 in the chain, the first corresponding to "Arrow" and the other corresponding to “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”. Touch warn of important spoilers that take place in the first three hours already issued from the event.

In addition to this we get a video dedicated to the appearance of Kevin Conroy at the event, in his incarnation of Batman which is an older version, physically broken by years of fighting against its enemies and without any hope. Unfortunately, (SPOILER: select the text to see it) He was not willing to help defeat the Antimonitor and was killed by Batwoman after he tried to kill Supergirl. (FIN SPOILER). In this video behind the cameras, the actor who has been voicing Batman for decades in the original version, details his version of the Dark Knight, his need for exotration and the differences between this version and to which he put voice in “Batman Beyond”.

Arrow 8 × 08: Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Four

OLIVER HAS BECOME SOMETHING ELSE IN THE FOURTH PART OF “CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS”.

Caught at the Point of Convergence, the Paragons look for a way to escape. The futility of the situation is aggravated by the disappearance of The Flash (Grant Gustin). However, hope appears in the form of Oliver (Stephen Amell), who reveals that it has become something else. Meanwhile, the origin stories of The Monitor (LaMonica Garrett) and Anti-Monitor are revealed.

Glen Winter directed the episode written by Marv Wolfman & Marc Guggenheim. Wolfman, as we know, was in charge of writing the 12 original numbers of the comic book series next to the artist George Perez. Guggenheim has been a showrunner for the entire crossover.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 00: Crisis on Infinite Earths: Part Five

THE TRASCENDENTAL CRISIS ON INFINITE EARTHS CONCLUDES

Worlds lived, worlds died. Nothing will ever be the same.

Gregory Smith directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu and Ubah Mohamed.