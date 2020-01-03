 Synopsis of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Black Lightning

Share it:

The week of January 19 will bring the return of the Arrowverse series to its own continuity, as it will be when the crossover is over “Crisis on Infinite Earths”. We have already received some synopsis of the episodes that will arrive that week, as is the case of the episode dedicated to the spin-off “Green Arrow & The Canaries”, and now we bring you the synopsis of the series "Black Lightning", which returns with its tenth episode of the third season, and “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”, which will premiere then the fifth season.

The Freeland Black Lightning series will then begin a new story arc titled “The Book of Markovia”. In 2020, Lynn's addiction problems that begin to increase will be treated as he becomes more obsessed with saving Freeland's metahuman children. In parallel, the situation begins to get a bit weird for Anissa and Jennifer, as Jennifer's relationship with Brandon begins to develop, and everything is still waiting for the “bomb” to come out that Khalil is still alive.

For its part, the season debut episode of the Legends will continue where it left last season, with the reality rewritten after the team managed to avoid the death of Zari's family. As a result, her brother Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) is on the team instead of Zari, since she never died and passed her totem, so she never became a Legend and now has a lifestyle as a celebrity. We do not know if this is related to the fact that the Legends are suddenly famous, to the point that we will see them record their own documentary inside the Waverider, although the situation becomes delicate when Rasputin escapes from hell.

Black Lightning 3 × 10: The Book of Markovia: Chapter One: Blessings and Curses Reborn

THE PROBLEMS OF LYNN BEGIN TO INTENSIFY – Jefferson (Cress Williams) navigates his new reality after the events of the Red Wave, and Lynn's determination (Christine Adams) to save the goal children intensifies their problems. Meanwhile, Anissa / Blackbird (Nafessa Williams,) faces new challenges. Finally, Jennifer (China Anne McClain's) link with Brandon (Jahking Guillory) begins to grow.

Tasha Smith directed the episode written by Lamont Magee that will air on January 20.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 01: Meet the Legends

LIGHTS, CAMERA, ACTION – Sara (Caity Lotz), Ray (Brandon Routh) and Mick (Dominic Purcell) are surprised to discover that the Legends have become famous. It seems that everyone, except Sara, loves to be the center of attention, so much so that they invite a team of documentaries aboard the Waverider to record them while they investigate a new and strange irregularity in the Timeline. Legends discover that their new problem is none other than that of Rasputin, which turns out that it has come straight from hell, and that it could be more difficult than they thought. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) believes he knows the reason for these new irregularities and informs the team that it will not be easy to defeat them.

Kevin Mock directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & James Eagan, and it will air on January 21.