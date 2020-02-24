 Synopsis for the week of the Arrowverso of March 8

Share it:

The Arrowverso is leading the second week of March. After a first in which episodes of "Supergirl" and of "Batwoman", on March 8, we will have episodes of the two superheroines of the Arrowverso.

In the case of "Batwoman"It seems that Mary will have great importance in the history of Team Batwoman, because it is pointed out that she will “offer her experience” to help, although the rest of what the synopsis tells us is so vague that it is difficult to predict what will happen. As to "Supergirl", Kara gets into a really dangerous territory where it seems that Lex has it all orchestrated.

Going to "Black Lightning", the series will reach the end of its third season on March 9 with the sixteenth chapter. An episode that will end the battle between the hero of Freeland and Gravedigger, who we know seeks to create a sovereign land for metahumans within Markovia. Yes it seems that the chapter will have as big surprise the appearance / cameo from the creator of the comic and the character of Black Lightning, Tony Isabella, and from the original artist of the series, Trevor von Eeden.

This week we will not have new episodes of "The Flash" neither of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” and replenishments will be issued, "Death of the Speed ​​Force" Y "Mr. Parker’s Cul-De-Sac ” respectively. No reason has been given for this decision but it is possibly not to compete with the news coverage of the “Super Tuesday” in which it will be determined which Democrat will stand against Donald Trump for the US presidency. later this year.

1 × 14 Batwoman: Grinning Ear to Ear

WHAT COST? – Batwoman (Ruby Rose) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) go after a villain whose objectives are social media experts. Sophie (Meagan Tandy) receives an unexpected visit from her mother, and Mary (Nicole Kang) offers her experience to help Kate. Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) receives a request for a favor, while Alice (Rachel Skarsten) focuses on her compensation plans.

Michael Blundell directed the episode written by Denise Harkavy. The episode airs on March 8.

Supergirl 5 × 14: The Bodyguard

LENA ADVANCES WITH NON NOCERE – Lex (guest star Jon Cryer) asks Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) to protect Andrea (Julie Gonzalo) from an anti-tech extremist, but her evil purpose goes beyond simply keeping Andrea alive . Meanwhile, Lena (Katie McGrath) advances with Non Nocere, with the help of Lex.

Gregory Smith directed the scripted episode of Emilio Ortega Aldrich and Chandler Smidt from a story by Lindsay Sturman, airing on March 8.

Black Lightning 3 × 16: The Book of War: Chapter Three: Liberation

END OF SEASON – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) faces Gravedigger (Wayne Brady).

Salim Akil directed the episode written by Charles D. Holland