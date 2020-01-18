 Synopsis for the week of the Arrowverso of January 26

Share it:

The end of Crisis this week makes that from this Sunday the regularity of the Arrowverso series is resumed, and with that, we resume our weekly synopsis compilation. On this occasion we go to the beginning of the Sunday, January 26 with the double episode of the Arrowverso that they contribute "Batwoman" Y "Supergirl".

The week opens as usual "Batwoman" with an episode focused on the dynamic between Kate and Alice as they celebrate their first birthday since Kate discovered that her sister had not really died.

The Steel Girl series It will bring the return of a character, specifically to Winn Schott, whom we had left traveling to the future with the Legion of Superheroes in the fourth season. The episode's title bears the “Part One” tag, as we already knew that actor Jeremy Jordan would return for a three-episode arc this season.

The Black Lightning series, as officially part of the Arrowverso, will present its second chapter of the arc The Book of Markovia to delve into the problems of the Pierce family and the ASA.

Last we have "Arrow" that he will say goodbye definitively with the tenth episode of his eighth season.

The series "The Flash" Y “Legends of Tomorrow” they will not broadcast episode in this last week of January, but they will return by February.

Batwoman 1 × 11: An Un-Birthday Present

ASK FOR A WISH – On the birthday of the Kane sisters, Kate (Ruby Rose) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) face demons from the past, and an unexpected guest makes a surprise appearance in Gotham City.

Mairzee Souls directed the episode written by Chad Fiveash and James Stoteraux.

Supergirl 5 × 11: Back from the Future – Part One

JEREMY JORDAN RETURNS; DAVID HAREWOOD DIRECTS – Winn Schott returns from the future just when Supergirl is chasing a Toyman impersonator.

The episode is written by Dana Horgan and Katie Rose Rogers, and was directed by David Harewood. Its broadcast will take place on Sunday, January 26.

Black Lightning 3 × 11: The Book of Markovia: Chapter Two

THE HUNT – Jefferson (Cress Williams), Anissa (Nafessa Williams) and Jennifer (China Anne McClain) discover that ASA is now hunting the entire Pierce family. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) does the unthinkable.

Tasha Smith directed this episode written by Lamont Magee and it will air on January 27.

Arrow 8 × 10: Fadeout

STEPHEN AMELL FALLS LIKE GREEN ARROW; EMILY BETT RICKARDS RETURNS FOR THE END OF THE "ARROW" SERIES – After eight seasons, and the launch of countless superheroes, the series concludes the story of Green Arrow (Stephen Amell). Emily Bett Rickards returns as Felicity.

James Bamford directed the episode also written by the executive producer and co-creator of the series Marc Guggenheim, and by the showrunner Beth Schwartz.