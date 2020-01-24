 Synopsis for the week of the Arrowverso of February 2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

New compilation of synopsis and some images of the Arrowverse episodes that will arrive in two weeks, starting on Sunday, February 2. On this occasion, the tables are reversed compared to next week, and there will be no new episode of "Supergirl" neither of "Batwoman", which will return on February 16.

So much "The Flash" how “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” They return this week from February 2 after the next week's break. The Legends will travel until the 40s, as we saw with the promo of the other day, and the Scarlet Sprinter will deal with the consequences of Crisis on Infinite Earths at the same time that Iris puts her life in danger while trying to uncover a dark organization.

Black Lighting 3 × 12: The Book of Markovia: Chapter Three

DEMONS – Jefferson (Cress Williams) and Anissa (Nafessa Williams) join the ASA to help one of their own. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) is forced to continue fighting her demons.

Bille Woodruff directed this episode written by Adam Giaudrone and Lynelle White and airs on Sunday, February 3.

The Flash 6 × 10: Marathon

LIFE AFTER THE CRISIS – After that The Citizen print an explosive story, the life of Iris (Candice Patton) is threatened. Refusing to hide from those who attack her, Iris intends to expose a dangerous organization. Meanwhile, Barry (Grant Gustin) must face the consequences of the Crisis and fulfill Oliver Queen's desire for him.

Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Sam Chalsen and Lauren Barnett, which will air on February 4.

Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 02: Miss Me, Kiss Me, Love Me

When a new blip lands in Los Angeles in 1947, the legends go on the trail of Benjamin "Bugsy" Siegel, who seems to have the pleasure of fraternizing with the Hollywood elite. Sara, Ray and Constantine devise a plan to capture him while Ava and Rory are left out for now. They soon realize that they have to worry less about Bugsy and more about his girlfriend. Ava is fighting to be on the sidelines with Rory. Meanwhile, Nate accompanies Behrad to his father's birthday, where Nate meets Behrad's sister, Zari, who is familiar.

Ray Utarnachitt wrote this episode and David Geddes directed it. Its broadcast will occur on February 4.