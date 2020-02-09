 Synopsis for the week of the Arrowverso of February 16

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Arrowverse It has been a hectic week, with certain absences following the Super Bowl nights, last Sunday, and the Oscars, this Sunday, February 9, but as of February 16 the thing almost returns to normal, with episodes of virtually every series of the DC universe of The CW. However, in addition to the obvious absence of "Arrow", episode of “Black Lighting”.

The week starts with "Batwoman", with an episode in which Kate continues with the dilemma of having an alternative version of Beth Kane as a result of Crisis on Infinite Earths, has strongly stirred the dynamic between Kate Kane and Alice. For its part, the supergirl episode continues to develop the new story arc to put an end to this story return of actor Jeremy Jordan in his role as Winn, now become a superhero.

On Tuesday we will have a new chapter of "The Flash" in which we will finally have the debut of Sue Dibny, Ralph's wife in the comics and whose arrival in the series had been advancing for weeks. Ralph is looking for Sue, who is missing and her family wants her to return, but it seems that Sue does not want to be found. Tuesday would play new chapter of “Black Lighting” but the 3 × 14 chapter has finally been confirmed to be aired on February 24, leaving February 17 with no episode of the hero of Freeland.

Closing the week will play episode of “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” that will take us to the 18th century with Marie Antoinette.

1 × 12 Batwoman: Take Your Choice

TWO ARE MULTITUDE – While Kate (Ruby Rose) is between two sisters, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) are tasked to find the cause of Beth's debilitating headaches. A visitor gives Jacob (Dougray Scott) good news, while Sophie (Meagan Tandy) takes her new role to the extreme and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) makes a devastating discovery.

Tara Miele directs this episode written by Ebony Gilbert and airs on Sunday, February 16.

Supergirl 5 × 12: Back from the Future – Part Two

BRAINY MUST CHOOSE BETWEEN ALEX AND LEX; JEREMY JORDAN GUEST ARTIST – Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) helps Winn (Jeremy Jordan) to face her greatest fear. After Alex (Chyler Leigh) intends to find evidence against Lex (Jon Cryer), Brainy (Jesse Rath) must decide between helping his friend or continuing to work secretly for Lex.

Alexis Ostrander directed the episode written by Rob Wright & J. Holtham, airing on February 16.

The Flash 6 × 12: A Girl Named Sue

WHEN RALPH MEETS SUE – After months of searching for Sue Dearbon (Natalie Dreyfuss), Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) gets a hint about his whereabouts and finally finds himself face to face with his missing client. However, Sue refuses to return home with her family, and instead takes Ralph on a daring adventure. Iris (Candice Patton) faces a new challenge while Barry (Grant Gustin) considers a potentially dangerous request from a trusted source.

Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Lauren Certo. It airs on Tuesday, February 18.

Legends of Tomorrow 5 × 05: A Head of Her Time

WHEN THE CAPTAIN IS NOT – When Sara (Caity Lotz) must be absent, she leaves Ava (Jes Macallan) in charge and Ava tries to impress the team while they try to make their last performance, Marie Antoinette. With Zari (Tala Ashe) still on the ship, Behrad (Shayan Sobhian) convinces the team to take her to the mission that everyone hopes is not a mistake. Meanwhile, Constantine (Matt Ryan) finally confronts someone from his past with the help of Charlie (Maisie Richardson-Sellers), who takes him on a journey through his past.

Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Morgan Faust, airing on February 18.